The new generation of graphics comes with a surprise: AMD finally stands up to Nvidia (clear the X # 115)

There has never been a better time to play, both for the offer of titles and the ways to enjoy them. The new consoles from Sony and Microsoft have been protagonists in recent weeks, but pay attention because in the PC world we have very good news: a new and sweeping generation of graphics cards arrives.

In fact we have on the one hand new Nvidia RTX 3000 and on the other the AMD Radeon RX 6000, and there is great news in both one and the other. In both cases it is finally guaranteed that playing in 4K at 60 fps will be a reality, but also this new generation is the first in which AMD finally competes face to face with Nvidia in the high range: more options for everyone.

To talk about graphics cards, consoles and even the impact of video game streaming today the protagonists of this podcast are two editors from Engadget, Jose Garcia (@josedextro), and a server, Javier Pastor (@javipasAt the controls, as always, is Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo) editor at Genbeta and producer of this and other in-house podcasts such as Loop Infinito.

Welcome (finally) to 4K 60fps gaming

There are many technical improvements in both Nvidia and AMD graphics, but the conclusion in both cases is the same: No more suffering or making sacrifices if we wanted to play in 4K and at 60 fps.

The new graphics cards from both manufacturers give full access to this type of experience, although the startup of these models has been controversial: there was practically no human way to get graphics when Nvidia launched them because bots have taken over many of them.

We will see what happens with the launch of AMD graphics, but the truth is that the improvements in power are joined new capabilities in the field of raytracing. That is also another of the great promises of the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft through AMD GPUs, but it seems clear that the impact on the fluidity of the games could again be a barrier to their adoption despite the improvements. .

Precisely the launch of these cards coincides with that of the new generation consoles: the PS5 and the Xbox Series S / X The always interesting debate between whether it is better to play on console or PC is intensifying, but as Jose García explains, doing it on one platform or another is neither better nor worse, it is simply different.

To these alternatives from Nvidia and AMD could join them in the near future Intel, which is progressing in the development of its own dedicated graphics, still modest but with good wickers from what has been seen.

Whatever happens in the future with those competitors, what is not clear is whether the streaming of video games provided by services such as Google Stadia or Project xCloud it will end up making us no longer talk about consoles or new generation graphics in a few years.

If everything goes as it seems, we could be witnessing the beginning of the end of dedicated gaming hardware, but there are many unknowns posed by a segment that is especially lively and with the launches of AMD and Nvidia raises a new golden age to play more and better than ever.

