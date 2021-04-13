web
Tech NewsMobile

The new generation of mobiles will bring batteries that can be charged 10 times faster

The new generation of mobiles will bring batteries that can be charged 10 times faster
the new generation of mobiles will bring batteries that can

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The new generation of mobiles will bring batteries that can be charged 10 times faster

Who else who has seen the least in the situation of begging for a little charge for the mobile, especially when late in the afternoon we begin to see that 15% of drums remaining is going to leave us stranded at any moment. So we chose, either to carry a charger in our pocket, or a powerbank of those that recover part of the mood of the phone in a few minutes.

In the modern world, lithium-ion batteries are practically everywhere And they can be found powering various forms of technology, such as smartphones, laptops, wearable products, and much more. However, despite the fact that this type of battery is used almost universally in consumer electronics products, the technology is far from perfect, according to a ScienceAlert report.

For those who do not know, lithium ion battery performance always degrades over time. This can cause certain battery cell failures and can even lead to overheating, which could cause hazards such as fire and other damaging damage. In the past, companies have even had to recall products due to these problems.

The new generation of mobiles will bring batteries that can be charged 10 times faster

Phone battery
Phone battery

But now, Russian researchers have developed a new kind of technology that they claim can charge about ten times faster than current lithium-ion batteries. This significant increase in loading speed could offer huge time-saving advantages if it finally makes its way to consumer electronics. According to the researcher in electrochemistry Oleg Levin of the University of Saint Petersburg, “a battery made with our polymer will load in seconds, about 10 times faster than a traditional lithium-ion battery. “This has already been demonstrated through a series of experiments.”

This new type of battery made from a type of redox polymer based on nitrox, which is made of a material that can undergo reversible oxidation and reduction when unloaded and charged. During the tests, the researchers explored various types of polymers, but the NiSalen chemistry was the only device that was stable and efficient. Although the battery continues to “lag behind in terms of ability, 30 to 40 percent less than lithium-ion“.

Unfortunately, it is still unknown if we will see this technology reach smartphones and other products in the near future.

>

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Smart Gadgets

Aurora Nutrio, the smart cutting board that controls everything you eat in your diet

April is one of the months that belong to that decisive phase of the so-called "Bikini Operation" that we star in every year...
Read more
Tech News

Do electric cars really use renewable energy?

Via: Pixabay In an attempt to decrease the carbon footprint caused by fossil fuel vehicles, many individuals and organizations have opted for cleaner...
Read more
Laptops

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, first tests of the final version

Ryzen 7 5700G will be the most interesting model of the new Ryzen 5000G platform that AMD has on the launch pad. And...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.