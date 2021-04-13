- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Who else who has seen the least in the situation of begging for a little charge for the mobile, especially when late in the afternoon we begin to see that 15% of drums remaining is going to leave us stranded at any moment. So we chose, either to carry a charger in our pocket, or a powerbank of those that recover part of the mood of the phone in a few minutes.

In the modern world, lithium-ion batteries are practically everywhere And they can be found powering various forms of technology, such as smartphones, laptops, wearable products, and much more. However, despite the fact that this type of battery is used almost universally in consumer electronics products, the technology is far from perfect, according to a ScienceAlert report.

For those who do not know, lithium ion battery performance always degrades over time. This can cause certain battery cell failures and can even lead to overheating, which could cause hazards such as fire and other damaging damage. In the past, companies have even had to recall products due to these problems.

The new generation of mobiles will bring batteries that can be charged 10 times faster

Phone battery Unsplash

But now, Russian researchers have developed a new kind of technology that they claim can charge about ten times faster than current lithium-ion batteries. This significant increase in loading speed could offer huge time-saving advantages if it finally makes its way to consumer electronics. According to the researcher in electrochemistry Oleg Levin of the University of Saint Petersburg, “a battery made with our polymer will load in seconds, about 10 times faster than a traditional lithium-ion battery. “This has already been demonstrated through a series of experiments.”

This new type of battery made from a type of redox polymer based on nitrox, which is made of a material that can undergo reversible oxidation and reduction when unloaded and charged. During the tests, the researchers explored various types of polymers, but the NiSalen chemistry was the only device that was stable and efficient. Although the battery continues to “lag behind in terms of ability, 30 to 40 percent less than lithium-ion“.

Unfortunately, it is still unknown if we will see this technology reach smartphones and other products in the near future.

>