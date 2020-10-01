Tech NewsApps

The new Google Photos editor for Android reaches the whole world

By Brian Adam
Last August, Google began testing a new editor in Google Photos that has now finally been officially announced and that will reach all Android users starting today.

He new Google Photos editor it does smartest adding in its new interface more user-friendly granular adjustments, so that we can retouch our photos more quickly.

This is the new Google Photos editor

Google Photos Editor

The first novelty that we will find when editing a photograph is its new design with its vertical sliding navigation menu which gives us access to each of its different tools, being the section of Suggestions one of its main novelties.

Now the automatic learning of Google Photos can show us smart suggestions with adjustments or effects that we can apply to our photos with a single press, such as automatically correcting brightness, contrast or adding portrait effects. In the coming months, Pixels will receive more suggestions to improve portraits, landscapes or sunsets even more.

The new ones granular manual controls are easy to use thanks to its new design. Now we can quickly scroll through all its options just by sliding our finger while we are adjusting each parameter of the image.

Finally, the new Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 debut the new editing function Portrait Light, an adjustment that thanks to automatic learning we can change the lighting of the portraits, since it will allow us change the position of the light and the brightness of our photos.

Google Photos

Google Photos

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Photography

Via | Google

