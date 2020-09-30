The new Health measures vs the Spanish reality: who will they really affect and how the restrictions they want to approve today for the whole country

“Madrid is Spain”, Isabel Díaz Ayuso said a few days ago and, in view of the events, reason was not lacking. Because a very long confrontation between the Community and the Ministry of Health has been necessary so that, almost eight months after the start of the pandemic in Spain, they have proposed a series of objective rules and national protocols that allow to act directly and decisively.

However, this is only the beginning of the road. What was agreed on Tuesday night between the state and regional governments is that the Ministry would take the proposed Interterritorial Council of the National Health System for the rest of the Communities to vote on. Some autonomies have declared that they see it as a positive step, while others have disagreed. We will have to wait to know the outcome, but after weeks focusing on Madrid, there is a key question on the table: What is the situation in the rest of Spain and, more importantly, how will it affect us wherever we live?

What was agreed between the Ministry and the Community of Madrid?

What could be seen yesterday is, in general terms, what is called a “compromise solution”. Madrid promised to implement tougher measures, as requested by the Ministry; and, for its part, the Government undertook to generalize the criteria that it has been using in recent days to the entire country, as requested by the Community.

What measures will be put in place? As explained by the Minister, the proposed measures will be aimed at limiting mobility and social contacts, reducing capacity and hours and “strengthening capacities.” And, indeed, the draft of the Health proposal contemplates:

Restrict entry and exit from the affected municipalities, except for regular justified trips (assistance to health centers, work, return to habitual residence or care for the elderly).

Limit social gatherings to six people.

Limit the capacity in commercial establishments by 50% and set the closing time at 10pm. As for the hospitality industry, the capacity will be 50% indoors, 60% outdoors and the closing time will be at 23.00. Prohibit bar consumption.

Set the maximum number of attendees to wakes at 15 for open spaces and 10 in closed spaces. In places of worship, the capacity is limited to one third.

Reduce the capacity of indoor sports facilities by 50% and outdoors by 60%.

Suspension of playground activity

What criteria will finally be proposed to initiate the measures? In recent days, the ministry has defended setting “500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants” the limit to take strict measures in a given area. After yesterday’s agreement, the criteria will be somewhat more complex and will affect all cities with 100,000 inhabitants that:

Exceed a cumulative incidence of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days

Have more than 10% PCR positives

Have an occupation of 35% of the ICU places

The criteria vs the Spanish reality

In the graph above you can see how the accumulated incidents (in 14 days) have evolved in recent weeks. At the head, we can see Madrid (with 775.13 cases per 100,000) followed by Navarra (683.26) and, much further back, La Rioja (448.87) and Castilla la Mancha (403.37). However, the Ministry’s criteria do not apply to communities, but to cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants. If we look among these, we will see that 27 municipalities exceed 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. 18 of them are from Madrid, although the most affected city is Lorca in the Region of Murcia. At the end of the article we have the complete list of municipalities that would be affected.

Another fundamental criterion is the occupation of ICU beds. In the graph below you can see the situation in the most affected autonomous communities and cities. In this case, Madrid also tops the table and, in fact, together with La Rioja are the only communities that would exceed 35% occupancy of the UCIS by COVID patients. This indicator is very interesting because of what it tells us about the capacity of the system, but it is misleading. As we saw in the first wave of the pandemic, these data can be affected by two factors.

Two factors that, moreover, may even seem contradictory. The first is the increase in beds (normal and ICU) due to the increase in hospital pressure. This phenomenon can keep numbers artificially low if you do not have in mind the real capacity and the extraordinary capacity of the system. The second is the recrudescence of the criteria for hospitalization and admission to intensive care. And it is that, as space and resources tighten, the severity of patients who are bedridden increases progressively.

However, it is a key indicator because well used (and taking into account these conditions) allows us to adapt to hospital pressure and reinforce the most important parts. Something similar occurs with the positivity index of the PCRs. Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla la Mancha, Castilla y León, Ceuta, Extremadura, Madrid, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra and La Rioja exceed the 10% set by the ministry’s proposal. Madrid continues, again, in the lead.

In a technical sense, the number of PCRs that test positive it is not only an indicator of the number of cases but also of the system’s ability to track cases and have the epidemic under control. Following the recommendations of the WHO and the Ministry, when the epidemic begins to get out of control, CRPs are concentrated in the most probable cases and that makes positivity rise. That is why it is a fundamental indicator (although it is closely related to how and to whom we do the tests).

Who will these measures affect?

The truth is that, if we take these criteria as a reference all affected places are in the Community of Madrid (Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Parla, Alcobendas, Torrejón de Ardoz, Getafe, Alcorcón, Leganés, Móstoles and Alcalá de Henares). It is possible that Logroño and, above all, Pamplona will also end up affected by the measures in the coming weeks, but it will depend on the evolution of the next few days because now they do not meet all the requirements. Pamplona, ​​specifically, has less than 35% occupancy of ICU beds due to COVID.

However, affected or not, most cities with high incidence already have certain measures to try to stop the outbreaks. In Lorca, there are restrictions similar to those of phase 1 of the de-escalation for three weeks: shops have a capacity restricted to 50%, terraces are at 75% and schools continue to teach classes online. In Pamplona, ​​they have been with capacity limitations for meetings in the public sphere (six people) for two weeks, the prohibition of consumption at the bar after 12 noon or the limitation to 50% of ceremonies, wakes and funerals, worship, markets or non-regulated training centers.

This is the case in many cities throughout Spain, so to know the real effectiveness of the Health protocol, you have to go to the regulation of each city. It is precisely there, in those cases, where we will have to put the focus in the coming days. The characteristics of Madrid (things like population density or intra- and inter-urban mobility) have been much discussed, but we have not talked so much about why these outbreaks are taking place in medium and small cities.

And in cities with less than 100,000 inhabitants?

As in the previous case, the autonomous governments have been confining towns and small cities throughout the country for weeks. In fact, cases like Totana with an incidence of 1,155 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week are leading to direct confinement and the implementation of measures similar to Phase 1 of the de-escalation.

Cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants suppose, as recognized by the same ministry, a special challenge because due to their interconnection with the environment they present problems when implementing a confinement.

Municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants with high incidence

Murcia:

Lorca (995)

Andalusia:

Lucena (958)

Linares (589)

Castilla la Mancha:

Talavera de la Reina (706)

Guadalajara (646)

Royal City (587)

Castile and Leon:

Palencia (582)

Balearics:

Ibiza (669)

Navarre

– Pamplona (602)

Madrid: