The new high-end from ZTE offers a lot of power and high photographic performance

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ZTE has just renewed its line of high-end smartphones with the introduction of the new ZTE Axon 30 Pro and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, which, as in other smart mobile firms, have similarities and differences, with the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra being the one that offers the most advanced features, as indicated by its Ultra name, although in both cases it opts for the Snapdragon 888 processor. Qualcomm, and therefore, for 5G connectivity.

In this sense, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro bet on a 6.67 ″ AMOLED FullHD + flat screen, with a 20: 9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It will arrive in 6GB / 128GB, 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB options of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, with a 64MP main camera followed by a 64MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera and a macro camera of 2MP, with a 16MP sensor camera as the front camera.



The 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast charge, NFC, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6 connectivity, in addition to bringing supports for positioning systems, and with usual sensors, bringing Android 11 as an operating system under the MyOS 11 layer , make up the main characteristics of this model, which for the moment have been announced for the Chinese market, at prices of 2,998 yuan, 3,298 yuan and 3,598 yuan, equivalent to 384 euros, 422 euros and 461 euros respectively.

At the moment, ZTE’s intentions for international markets are unknown.

For his part, ZTE Axon 30 Ultra It targets a curved AMOLED FullHD + display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate and 100% support for the DCI-P3 color gamut.

It will come in options of 8GB / 128GB, 12GB / 256GB and 16GB / 1TB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, with a spectacular rear camera setup with a 64MP main (f / 1.6), a 64MP wide angle, portrait camera. 64MP, 8MP telephoto camera with x5 optical zoom, as well as laser focus.

The company boasts features such as simultaneous recording with up to three cameras or Super Moon Ultra mode for night photos, among others. For its part, the front camera has a 16MP sensor.

In terms of autonomy, it has a 4,600 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 66W, and the connectivity options, coinciding with the previous model, also includes support for GPS and its linear stereo speakers with DTS: X Sound. .

It also notes the integration of the triple ice-sealed cooling system to allow for long hours of gaming.

Regarding prices, part of the 4,700 yuan, about 601.83 euros to change, knowing that the company also plans to take it to the US market, without knowing for the moment the characteristics of the variant or variants that it will bring to that market.