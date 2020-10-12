One leak claims that Apple’s rumored HomePod mini, as well as the new Apple TV, will accurately track your location, or that of your devices in your home, to trigger HomeKit actions, or even Augmented Reality experiences. The new leak claims to have details about some devices that could be announced at this event or in a future one. The information indicates that both the new “HomePod mini” and Apple TV will be ultra-broadband (UWB) base stations that will work with devices with a U1 chip, such as the current iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 6, to accurately track your location. According to Jon Prosser, tracking will allow HomeKit, for example, to close doors and turn on lights, while you walk. This will also facilitate the new Augmented Reality object search features in the Search application. Prosser goes on to say that this feature will also “be used in the Find app when you are away from home to alert you if any of your devices have been moved inside or taken outside your house.”