The new iPad Pro arrives with M1 processor, 5G connectivity and MiniLED screen

One of the novelties announced at the Apple presentation brings the new iPad Pro.

Yes, during the “Spring Loaded” event the iPad Pro 2021 was finally released. And it came with a series of features that increase the potential of this new version.

Features of the iPad Pro 2021

Apple has presented a series of novelties. We already told you about the new iMacs, the airtags and their new podcast proposal through a paid subscription. But there is still more, nothing less than the new iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro 2021 is available in 11 and 12.9 inches, and it combines a number of cool features, so let’s take a look at some of its main functions. Starting with the screen, the iPad Pro in its 12.9-inch version ((2,732 x 2,048 px) surprises with a Liquid Retina XDR panel, with a maximum brightness of up to 1600 nits and 1,000,000: 1 contrast.

If you are looking for notable changes in its design, you will not find it, but you will be surprised by the potential it holds inside. One of the big surprises is that Apple has included the M1 with a series of more than significant advantages for the tablet, since it shares the same processor as a computer.

For example, thanks to this integration it has a Thunderbolt port and becomes the first iPad with 5G connectivity. And of course, not to mention the efficiency and performance that the device can offer.

The 8-core CPU design features the world’s fastest CPU cores in low-power silicon, delivering up to 50 percent faster CPU performance than the A12Z Bionic. Unique 8-core GPU offers up to 40 percent faster GPU performance

Another peculiarity that Apple has prepared for its iPad Pro is that they can offer a configuration of up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. And among other details, we find that the iPad Pro 2021 has a four-speaker system, and a new 12-megapixel camera with a wide angle, ideal for video calls.

It also supports external displays with resolution up to 6K, USB4, Thunderbolt up to 40 Gbps and is compatible with the haptic controls of the Xbox One X and PlayStation 5.

As for the price, it will depend on their versions. If you opt for the 11-inch iPad Pro, you will have to pay about 879 euros, and going to the 12.9-inch version, the price rises to 1,199 euros. Both versions will be available from April 30.