The new MacBook Air introduces dedicated keys for Spotlight, Do Not Disturb, Dictation and Emoji functions

After all the news presented by Apple yesterday, Mark Gurman noticed an interesting detail on the keyboard. The new MacBook Air with Apple Silicon change some keys with Spotlight, Do Not Disturb, Dictation and Emoji functions. Why?

Apple has made minor changes to the keyboard shortcuts on the MacBook Air

These keys mentioned above replace the Launchpad functions and keyboard backlight control. The latter can be changed directly in the new macOS Big Sur Control Center. Apparently the Launchpad shortcut was not as widely used. Personally, I have the icon in the Dock, so I hardly use that key.

The new MacBook Air has updated keyboard function keys, adding Spotlight, Dictation, and Do Not Disturb – replaces Launchpad and Keyboard brightness. pic.twitter.com/1BM6wTWQZh – Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 10, 2020

In the key dedicated to the backlighting, it may be one of the most used, of course, if we are changing places where we need more brightness or in a bright environment without the active backlit keyboard. The other key that takes place is that of the famous emoji balloon icon (on the iPhone). It will be located in the lower left on the Fn key.

The MacBook Pro will not have changes thanks to the Touch Bar

This change of the MacBook Air will not affect the MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon since it mounts a Touch Bar. The only key that will have an addition is the Fn key to use emojis.

It’s funny why Apple decided to make these changes. The one with the Fn key makes perfect sense since it will avoid executing the command Ctrl + Cmd + Space to invoke the emoji keyboard. On the other hand, it is surprising to remove the keyboard backlight shortcut. We will see if users migrating to macOS Big Sur will adopt this facility without complications. Finally, the Do Not Disturb, Dictation and Spotlight keys add quick shortcuts that are used on both iOS devices and macOS from previous versions.