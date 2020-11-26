The new MacBooks with M1 and redesigned on the outside will come in mid-2021

When Apple launched the new Macs with Apple Silicon into the world, the change was on the inside because on the outside, nothing at all has changed. Many users hoped that at the last minute the rumors would not be fulfilled and if new and redesigned computers would be launched. However, this redesign will not come until mid-2021. according to analyst Kuo.

The new Macs will come in mid-2021 according to Ming-Chi Kuo

Right now in the market we find three different models of Mac with Apple Silicon. Mac mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. These models coexist with their Intel counterparts and with other models such as the iMac and the 16 ”MacBook Pro that still do not have the new Apple processor.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo new models will come mid 2021 thus fulfilling the established by Tim Cook. The transition to the new processor in apple would take place in two years.

From the rumors that are being launched it is likely that we will see on that date at least four new Mac models. We will have a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 14-inch MacBook Pro. We will also have a 24-inch iMac and a new Mac Pro.

In this way, if the expectations established by the analyst are met, who by the way, has a fairly high hit rate and enjoys a lot of prestige in the sector, we will have the entire range of Macs with Apple Silicon well into 2021. That way it is more than likely that in 2022 we will no longer see any Mac with Intel, at least for sale.

It would be nice to finally see that 14-inch MacBook, although I don’t know if it makes much sense when a renovated 13-inch model has been launched on the inside. Although lately with the plays that Apple is making, I would not be surprised at all.