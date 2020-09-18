The new measures and restrictions of the Community of Madrid to control COVID-19: what has been approved and how it affects us

After two days full of uncertainties and several delays today due to the “complex” legal framework of the measures, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has just announced the measures that his government has agreed to take to try to stop the rebound of the epidemic in the community and the city of Madrid. “There are 37 health areas with a very complex situation,” explained Díaz Ayuso while explaining that his priority was “to avoid the State of Alarm and confinement.”

The main measures of what the president has called a “serological or diagnostic strategy”, which will be reviewed biweekly, are two: a plan to perform more than a million tests to identify people with the virus and apply mobility restriction measures in these health areas to ensure quarantines are met.

Madrid’s measures and restrictions, explained

What is going to be approved? The order of the Community of Madrid will include the following measures:

Perform one million antigen tests on all residents of the 37 basic health areas (26 zones of six city districts and 11 zones of eight municipalities). They will be tested at the “equivalent of 13% of the population of Madrid” in areas where up to “25% of all infections” are found.

(26 zones of six city districts and 11 zones of eight municipalities). They will be tested at the “equivalent of 13% of the population of Madrid” in areas where up to “25% of all infections” are found. Will apply mobility restrictions to those areas. Specific: Entrances and exits are restricted in these zones except (go to the doctor; to work; to schools, institutes and universities; return to habitual residence; care for the elderly or dependents; go to financial institutions, courts or notaries; renewal of permits; non-postponed exams; or due to force majeure ). However, the zones may be crossed if the origin and destination are outside of these areas. Circulation within them will be allowed; Throughout the region, the maximum limit of groups of people in public or private spaces will be reduced to six people (except if they are living together); Capacity will be reduced “generally to 50%” (they include shops, bars, restaurants, but also sports facilities, libraries, cinemas or theaters). In religious celebrations the capacity will be one third and burials will be limited to 15 people. The establishments must close at 22:00 except for exceptions such as pharmacies or gas stations. And in the restaurants they cannot be served at the bar. Parks and gardens will be closed.

to those areas. Specific:

Although they have explained that the town councils will be requested so that the local police can help comply with these regulations, it is not clear which mechanisms will allow the application of mobility restrictions in the 37 areas of the region. As Ayuso herself explained, they are going to request the Government of Spain to enable tools to ensure that quarantines are met and the approval of a law that provides legal support for this type of measure.

When will it come into force? In principle, the measures will come into force on Monday, September 21 and will be valid for 14 calendar days (they will be reviewed every two years to adapt them to the situation).

Where? Some measures affect the entire region (“limitation to 6 people for social gatherings”), but the bulk of the measures will be implemented using the “basic health zones” of the Community as a reference. In this portal you can see the epidemiological situation of each one of them.

In Madrid Capital: