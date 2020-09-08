The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections

Switzerland has finally completed and inaugurated the “Monte Ceneri Base Tunnel” with a length of 15.4 kilometers. The works began on June 2, 2006 and officially ended on September 1, 2020, completing a gigantic project that is expected to transform rail links between northern and southern Europe.

This way, the tunnel should facilitate the flow of goods along a rail freight corridor which goes from the North Sea to Rotterdam, the largest seaport in Europe, to Genoa. However, the tunnel will go into full service in December and will also reduce travel times for passengers crossing the largest mountain range in Western Europe.

Travel times between Zurich and Milan, in fact, will be reduced from 3 hours to just 40 minutes. “This is the last link that gives us a straight flat line across the Alps“, said the managing director of the Swiss Federal Railways, Vincent Ducrot, to Agence France-Presse.”In the future, we will be able to have 750 meter long freight trains that can carry up to 2,100 tons of freight“, emphasizing the environmental benefits.

Taking the equivalent of 3,000 trucks off the roads and by transporting the containers on the new rail route, it should be possible to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 900 tons per day. Finally, the tunnel in question cost 3.6 billion francs and has been called the “project of the century”.