Tech News

The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections

By Brian Adam
0
0
The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections
The New Monte Ceneri Tunnel Is Finally Finished: It Will

Must Read

Tech News

The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections

Brian Adam - 0
Switzerland has finally completed and inaugurated the "Monte Ceneri Base Tunnel" with a length of 15.4 kilometers. The works began on June 2,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi has a smart safe that you can open with your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi, through its Mijia brand, has become in recent times a whole reef of pleasant surprises with a huge number of everyday objects...
Read more
Android

WindTre, October 2020 in the name of remodeling: here are the interested parties

Brian Adam - 0
It will be an October 2020 dedicated to remodulations for WindTre customers. As reported by colleagues from MondoMobileWeb, the telephone operator is currently sending...
Read more
Apps

Radar Covid, why do many users claim that it does not work for them?

Brian Adam - 0
Radar Covid is the official application published by the Government of Spain that seeks to improve the detection and tracking of new cases of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections

Switzerland has finally completed and inaugurated the “Monte Ceneri Base Tunnel” with a length of 15.4 kilometers. The works began on June 2, 2006 and officially ended on September 1, 2020, completing a gigantic project that is expected to transform rail links between northern and southern Europe.

This way, the tunnel should facilitate the flow of goods along a rail freight corridor which goes from the North Sea to Rotterdam, the largest seaport in Europe, to Genoa. However, the tunnel will go into full service in December and will also reduce travel times for passengers crossing the largest mountain range in Western Europe.

Travel times between Zurich and Milan, in fact, will be reduced from 3 hours to just 40 minutes. “This is the last link that gives us a straight flat line across the Alps“, said the managing director of the Swiss Federal Railways, Vincent Ducrot, to Agence France-Presse.”In the future, we will be able to have 750 meter long freight trains that can carry up to 2,100 tons of freight“, emphasizing the environmental benefits.

Taking the equivalent of 3,000 trucks off the roads and by transporting the containers on the new rail route, it should be possible to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 900 tons per day. Finally, the tunnel in question cost 3.6 billion francs and has been called the “project of the century”.

Related Articles

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi has a smart safe that you can open with your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi, through its Mijia brand, has become in recent times a whole reef of pleasant surprises with a huge number of everyday objects...
Read more
Android

WindTre, October 2020 in the name of remodeling: here are the interested parties

Brian Adam - 0
It will be an October 2020 dedicated to remodulations for WindTre customers. As reported by colleagues from MondoMobileWeb, the telephone operator is currently sending...
Read more
Apps

Radar Covid, why do many users claim that it does not work for them?

Brian Adam - 0
Radar Covid is the official application published by the Government of Spain that seeks to improve the detection and tracking of new cases of...
Read more
Android

Realme is looking for users to test the Android 11 beta on their Realme X50 Pro

Brian Adam - 0
Android 11 is just around the corner. Google has already shown it a few times to all audiences and its versions...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon: many Xiaomi smartphones at a discount for the September offers

Brian Adam - 0
Even today the September deals on Amazon. To the long list of discounts, which include several Samsung TVs and soundbars, which we had the...
Read more
Game Reviews

Relicta, analysis. A magnetic game

Brian Adam - 0
The debut feature from the Valencian studio Mighty Polygon is a rewarding puzzle game with good ideas, although the narrative doesn't quite work. Dr. Patel...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©