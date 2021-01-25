Tech News

The new Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 finally has a face

By Brian Adam
It was only a matter of time before we could find out the features of the new Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 chip, after Motorola’s teaser announcement and in fact the first images of the new one flagship Edge series have not been long in coming.

The photos come from the well-known tipster Ankit who posted an official teaser of the new Edge S on Twitter.

The smartphone, with code name Motorola Nio, will be powered by the heir of the Snapdragon 865+, recently also appeared on AnTuTu together with the next Motorola with an overall score of 679860 points, just below the 5nm Huawei Kirin 9000 chip.

In the images of the device you can appreciate the rear photographic complex, consisting of a square-shaped quad-camera system and rounded edges. A distinctive feature that vaguely recalls the design of the Xiaomi Mi 11, which however has only three rear sensors.

The colors represented are the variants Sky is Beryl, respectively blue and white, both apparently pearly.

Also according to previous rumors, the next top-of-the-range smartphone from Motorola will have a 6.7-inch FullHD + display with 90 Hz refresh rate, dual front camera and biometric sensor for lateral fingerprint recognition.

Autonomy will be guaranteed by a 5000 mAh battery pack with 20W fast charging, certainly not the best in its class, but largely average. The storage memory cuts should be two: 128 and 256 GB. As for the RAM, however, the available cuts should be three: 6, 8 and 12 GB.

The appointment with the new Motorola Edge S is set for January 26, 2021 and we can’t wait to find out together.

