The new Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is a high-end Android TV

By Abraham
0
10
Nokia Streaming Box 8000 3
Nokia Streaming Box 8000 3

Abraham

Nokia is going to release a new high-end device with Android TV for televisions in Europe, the Nokia Streaming Box 8000.

Nokia continues to expand its products in European markets, among which we expect Spain to be. We already reported that their new televisions could arrive in our country, but now we know that their new Set Top Box, the Nokia Streaming Box 8000, can also do so.

Features Nokia Streaming Box 8000

  • Processor: Quad-core Amlogic S905X3 with ARM Mali-G31 MP2
  • RAM: –
  • Memory: –
  • Operating system : Android TV 10
  • Output resolution : 4K 60 Hz
  • Connectivity:
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Dolby Audio and DTS Surround Sound
    • Dual-Band Wi-Fi
    • HDMI (2.0a)
    • USB-C port
    • USB-A 3.0
    • Ethernet
    • Optical audio
    • AV and DC
  • Others:  Google Assistant
  • Remote control : with Bluetooth and support for voice commands

A high-end set top box

This new Nokia device will arrive in Europe with technical features similar to those of the Chromecast with Google TV that we analyzed a few weeks ago.

It will use the same processor although we do not know if RAM and storage will be the same. It will have Android 10, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual-band Wifi. We can also use the Google assistant with the microphone integrated into the remote.

Nokia wants to bring Android to your TV with the Nokia Streaming Box 8000

This remote control will be much more conventional than the Google device, with no less than four buttons dedicated to applications:

  • Youtube
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • Google Play Store

It is striking that it is Nokia and not Google that powers the application store.

Nokia wants to bring Android to your TV with the Nokia Streaming Box 8000

The differences of this product with respect to the competition is in its connectivity, having a USB-A 3.0 to connect storage and accessories, Ethernet port so as not to necessarily depend on Wifi, optical audio output and AV and DC input.

Price and availability

At the moment the specific date of arrival in Europe of the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is not known, but its price will be around 100 euros , a high cost considering that the proposals from Amazon, Xiaomi or Google itself cost considerably less.

Of course, the connectivity that this product offers us is much better than that of those rivals, so buyers who see an advantage in that will have their purchase clear.

To fight against the products of those rival brands, Nokia already launched its first Set Top Box in August , with a much tighter price.

 

