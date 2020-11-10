The new OnePlus Nord already have a pre-sale and sale date in Spain

The change in strategy of OnePlus brought new mobiles to the mid-range, the OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus N10 5G. We knew the prices. And now we know when they can finally be purchased in Spain: the first is already in pre-sale and will be sold on November 16; the second can be reserved on November 14 and will be sold on November 27.

With the OnePlus Nord, the company revived its spirit of the highest quality at a super content price, even if it was not a strictly high-end mobile. This is how it was noticed in the reviews, it is the mobile that we most usually recommend in the line of 400 euros. Although of course, this line escapes a large part of the budgets, so OnePlus decided to bet on more mobile content. What were you wanting to buy? Well the day has almost come.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is already in pre-sale

We knew all the details of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100, we also knew their prices. We have even been able to analyze the most powerful model of the two new additions to the brand’s catalog. And now the pre-sale and sale dates at European level, Spain included: Both models will be put into circulation here, even though the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G become the competition.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a mid-range with the Snapdragon 690. It includes compatibility with the latest mobile networks and boasts a good balance in hardware that penalizes slightly compared to its brother, the OnePlus Nord. 6.49-inch IPS LCD FHD + screen, 6/128 GB with space for SD cards, quad rear camera and 4,300 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge.

OnePlus Nord N10 5g

On the other hand, the cheapest OnePlus to date offers more SoC content, in line with price and hardware: the Snapdragon 460. 4/64 GB, space for SD cards, 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with drop down to HD + resolution, triple rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge.

The two mobiles will be available in Spain, as we said. Then we leave you the prices and distribution dates, both the pre-sale and the sale.

OnePlus Nord N100 . It is already available in pre-sale through Amazon with a gift of OnePlus Buds Z. It will go on sale on November 16 at 199 euros.

. It is already available in pre-sale through Amazon with a gift of OnePlus Buds Z. It will go on sale on November 16 at 199 euros. OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Pre-sale on Amazon will begin on November 14. And it will go on sale officially on November 27 at 349 euros, both through Amazon and in the OnePlus store.

Data sheet of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100