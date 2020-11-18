The new POCO M3 will be announced worldwide on November 24

At the beginning of September, Xiaomi presented the new POCO M2, which completed the series started with the POCO M2 Pro. The POCO M2 is a mid-range smartphone with a MediaTek processor with rather modest features, but with a large 5,000 mAh battery. . Now, the company has announced a new launch event for this month in which it will unveil the POCO M3. If something characterizes Xiaomi, it is the speed with which it launches new models to the market. The event will take place on November 24 at 1:00 p.m. (Spanish time) in streaming through different channels: Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. The statement does not give any details about what to expect from the new smartphone, except that “it is more than you imagine.”