The new POCO M3 will be announced worldwide on November 24

Apple patents a case that speeds up the operation of the iPhone

According to a recent patent from Apple, the company is considering making a case that would allow an iPhone to run faster without the...
OPPO AR Glass 2021: This is how the new Augmented Reality glasses are

OPPO today celebrated its second edition of OPPO Inno Day, in which the company presented the technology it is working on through some concept...
Ways to Open Windows 10 File Explorer

The file manager is one of the fundamental parts for any user of Windows 10, since it is the place where we can manage...
You should never use a case of this type on your mobile according to Huawei

A Huawei executive has responded to a question from a user on Weibo about whether a particular case is appropriate for his newly purchased...
At the beginning of September, Xiaomi presented the new POCO M2, which completed the series started with the POCO M2 Pro. The POCO M2 is a mid-range smartphone with a MediaTek processor with rather modest features, but with a large 5,000 mAh battery. . Now, the company has announced a new launch event for this month in which it will unveil the POCO M3. If something characterizes Xiaomi, it is the speed with which it launches new models to the market. The event will take place on November 24 at 1:00 p.m. (Spanish time) in streaming through different channels: Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. The statement does not give any details about what to expect from the new smartphone, except that “it is more than you imagine.”

