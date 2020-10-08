The new Realme 7 and 7 Pro arrive in Spain: dates, prices and hardware

We already have in Spain (almost) available to reserve two of the most anticipated smartphones of the Chinese brand, the Realme 7 and 7 Pro They are clearly in a more than interesting mid-range due to the hardware they install and, above all, their prices, which start below 200 euros for really attractive memory and storage configurations.

Realme 7 Pro, more power

Although we already had news of them a few days ago after their presentation in India, this new device arrives in Spain with a 6.4-inch screen, Super AMOLED and FullHD + resolution, with a refresh rate of 60Hz and 600 nits of brightness. For the processor, Realme has been left with a Snapdragon 720G, 6 and 8GB of RAM and 128 internal storage that we can always expand through a microSD.

For cameras we find four 64, 8, 2 and 2MP sensors with wide angle, 119º ultra wide angle, macro and ToF (time of fly) depth functions, respectively, capable of capturing 4K video at 30 frames per second, or FullHD up to 120 fps. For selfies, we are left with another 32MP camera with beautification functions. Install a 4,500 mAh battery. with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology (refills the battery to 100% in 34 minutes), offers a Android 10 installation with Realme UI, GPS, NFC, wifi, bluetooth, 4G and fingerprint sensor under the screen. You can reserve it on the official website of the manufacturer from October 16 at 10:00 a.m. in the morning, or in specialized shops at a price of 299 euros (you will have a 20-euro discount if you reserve it when you leave).

New Realme 7 Pro and 7.

Realme 7, good hardware and cheaper

This device comes with a more trimmed hardware compared to its older brother, but even so, with the prices it handles, it becomes a more than interesting alternative. And it is that paradoxically Its IPS LCD screen increases a tad to 6.5 inches and introduces 90Hz as a refresh rate with FullHD + resolution. Something that could be shocking but that is not when we understand that Realme wants to sell it as a gaming smartphone.

That is why install a processor MediaTek Helio G95, offers configurations of 4, 6 and 8GB of RAM and 64 and 128 internal storage, expandable through a microSD. The camera will also be quadruple with 64, 8, 2 and 2MP sensors, with wide angle, 119º ultra wide angle, macro and ToF (time of fly) functions to improve the results of the portrait modes, respectively. It has a 5,000 mAh battery. Dart Charge fast charge compatible able to half complete the battery in 26 minutes, Android 10 installation with Realme UI, wifi, bluetooth, NFC and GPS. Its price will be 179 euros for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64 of storage, 199 for the 6 and 64, and 249 euros for the 8 and 128 gigs. You will have it available for reservation from October 16 on the official website and in specialized stores.

