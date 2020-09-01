The new Redmi 9C and 9AT arrive in Spain: availability and prices

Redmi does not stop and maintains its line of continuing to launch new smartphones that come to feed the cheapest segments of the market, a place where we can find real bargains with more than competent hardware and that it has one of its most reputed strongholds in the Chinese. And for that reason, the arrival of three devices that offer good hardware to perform most of the tasks that we usually complete on a daily basis is news: messaging, calls, web browsing, streaming music, series and movies, etc.

Redmi 9C with and without NFC

The first one is The Redmi 9C that lands in Spain in two very different configurations: one with NFC and one without it. Remember that these close communication chips are the ones that allow the use of the telephone as a means of payment in shops and businesses, as well as when carrying identity or driving cards in digital form in your pocket. If you are one of those who prefers to leave your wallet at home, surely you opt for that special model with NFC.

New Redmi 9C.

This smartphone comes with 6.53-inch LCD screen, HD + resolution of 1,600×720 pixels, Mediatek Helio G35 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 2 or 3GB of RAM and 32 or 64 internal storage expandable via microSD, triple camera of 13, 5 and 2MP with depth sensor to improve the effects of portrait photographic modes, and a front sensor, the selfies, 5MP. This Redmi 9C works with 4G / LTE networks, has dual SIM, wifi, bluetooth 5, FM radio, USB-C charging connector, biometric fingerprint sensor on the back, 5,000 mAh battery. and an installation of Android 10 with MIUI 11.

The Redmi 9C without NFC You can buy it in Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange and Twilight Blue tones at a price of 119 euros, while the model with those close communications, will arrive in the coming weeks at a cost of 139 euros and, yes, with 3GB of RAM and 64 of internal storage.

Redmi AT, the most discreet

No option to have NFC, This model is the heir to the Redmi 9A and maintains almost all of its hardware: 6.63-inch LCD screen, HD + resolution of 1,600×720 pixels, Mediatek Helio G25 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 32 of internal storage that we can expand thanks to a microSD card, two 13 and 5MP cameras with LED flash, a front sensor, for selfies, 5MP, 4G / LTE, DualSIM, wifi, bluetooth 5, FM radio, 5,000 mAh battery, USB-C, 3.5mm minijack. for headphones, infrared port and Android 10 with MIUI 11.

New Redmi 9AT.

This model is available from today in Peacock Green, Sky Blue and Granite Gray colors at a price of 119 euros.

