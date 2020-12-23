The new Samsung Galaxy Watch shows signs of life, this will be its design

- Advertisement -

Next month the company Samsung has scheduled an event in which its new high-end smartwatch is expected to be announced, but as usual in the Korean firm, this dispersive will not arrive alone. One of its companions will be a new smart watch, of which some details have already been known, such as its design.

Specifically, it will be a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, the model that is focused on being a good option for those who do sports, which will be announced together with the Galaxy S21 phone that aims to be one of the best on the market in the first half of 2021. This model has to do with how it will look, since although it will be similar to the previous generation, it will have a color finish pink gold in its casing that will make it be completely different.

Good companion for the Galaxy S21

This, added to the fact that the interchangeable straps that this model will have, will be combined with the new smartphone of the firm and an example is the one seen in the image behind this paragraph and that has the same tone purple, will make the wearable a striking accessory and will be a great accessory for those who decide to buy the new phone from the Asian manufacturer. By the way, the manufacturing material that the new device will have will be aluminum, which will make it very resistant and light.

Voice

To the latter we must add that the new smartwatch will have high protection, since for example it will offer five atmospheres water resistance (which will allow you to wear it to nothing) and, also, the presence of Gorilla Glass is a life insurance for the touch screen that it will integrate. This, by the way, is expected to be 1, 4-inch AMOLED type with a resolution of 360 x 360, so it will not be a problem to manage the applications that are installed on your Tizen operating system in its fourth generation.

Some more details of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch

One of those that are important is that the new model we are talking about will have a battery of 340 mAh, so that its autonomy will reach two days of use without many problems. It is not the best, but the truth is that it meets and exceeds that of the Apple Watch, for example. With everything indicated, it seems that this smartwatch will be an excellent accessory for the Galaxy S21. Your presentation will be on January 14, so it will make you stay tuned.

