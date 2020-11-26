The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will arrive with more and better screen

It was in February of this year when Samsung introduced the world to its second smartphone with a folding screen after the original Galaxy Fold, And the truth is that it had better reception because it seems to be closer to the idea that we all have of carrying a compact and small terminal in our pocket that, when opened, takes the form of other high-end mobiles with screens that touch seven inches.

Thus, it seems confirmed that together with the new Galaxy S21 that will be presented in January 2021 we will have a new generation of this Z Flip which already has two versions on the market: the original with 4G / LTE connectivity and the special edition that later landed in stores with 5G. So for many, this new model that will go on sale in early 2021 could be the third and, thus, many sources refer to it who have just discovered a good part of the hardware specifications that it will bring.

More and better screen

The first one, and most important, is that The new Galaxy Z Flip will go on sale with a foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is not bad at all to use it with certain types of multimedia content and video games. Of course, let’s hope that this framerate is variable so that the battery does not suffer too much and does not drain faster than desired. In addition to this feature, the new panel will be larger and will go from the 6.7 inches of the current model from earlier this year to 6.9.

New UTGMuch better durabilityLet’s see if these can aged well but basically confirmed what I said before and yesterday Korean media report

– Chun (@ chunvn8888) November 25, 2020

In addition to the changes in that important component, the mobile will have thinner bezels and a smaller front camera, which will be less noticeable. In addition, Samsung will also carry out changes to the outer screen, just as the Koreans did with the Galaxy Z Fold, and this will be between three and four times larger than that of the first generation. That would take the new model up to 2.2 or 3.3 inches, so it would cease to be a simple viewer where you can check system notifications in a schematic way and would now offer more complete features.

Finally lbattery could be significantly reduced, perhaps due to changes in these fundamental components, and the 3,900 mAh. it could be about 3,700-3,800. A detail that surely reduces a bit of autonomy but that, with some good tweaks in the operating system, could be compensated without problems. Among the issues that remain unresolved are the processor, RAM, storage and even the camera, which could be improved to match something more with those that reach the highest models of the company.

