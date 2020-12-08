The new Samsung mobiles will be incompatible with the old Gear bracelets

Those users who still use an old Gear activity watch or bracelet and are thinking of getting a Samsung smartphone will have to renew their wearable device. Apparently, Samsung has informed some of its customers through a Members app notification sent to Galaxy smartphone owners. Samsung claims that smartphones it launches in 2021 will not be compatible with older Gear devices. Therefore, you will not be able to use your old Gear device if you buy a new Samsung smartphone in 2021. Fortunately, not all Gear devices will be incompatible with 2021 smartphones. The South Korean company has published a list of Gear devices that will not be compatible with Samsung smartphones released in 2021:

Samsung Galaxy Gear

Samsung Gear 2

Samsung Gear 2 Neo

Samsung Gear S

Samsung Gear Fit

We don’t know how many people will be affected by this change, but if you are one of them, you will have to keep using your current phone or buy a new fitness tracker if you plan to buy a Samsung smartphone in 2021.