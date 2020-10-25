The new State of Alarm that the government has just approved, explained: what it consists of, how it will affect us and how it differs from the previous one

Feel months after the coronavirus forced to close the country, the Council of Ministers, meeting with extraordinary character, has just approved a new ‘state of alarm’ at the national level with the idea that it will last until April. As explained by Pedro Sánchez, his objective is to create a kind of “legal umbrella” that allows the introduction of new restrictions (such as the “curfew” that has been discussed in recent days) in order to contain the second wave that is already underway. runaway.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, infections are growing in three out of every four provinces, the incidence is high in 38 Spanish provinces and, in more than half of them, the positives have shot above 50% in just two weeks. In response to all this, it will have been in alarm, but it will be very different from the one we live in the first half of the year. Here we collect everything we know about the new government restrictions and measures.

The state of alarm, explained

According to the Government, the decree will enter into force this afternoon and will have different characteristics from the previous one. In the absence of reading the text published in the BOE, the main novelties of this state of alarm these are:

There will be a general “curfew” from 23:00 to 06:00 throughout the country (with some specific exceptions). The Canary Islands are excluded from this measure as long as they maintain good epidemiological data.

The autonomous communities may prohibit travel between autonomous communities (except for justified reasons). In principle, there will be no home confinement.

Communities may limit meetings of people (non-cohabitants) to a maximum of six people. In public and in private.

The intention of the executive is for it to be extended until May 9, 2021 (although this will have to be confirmed by Congress in the next two weeks). However, as Sánchez explained, if the epidemic were controlled, the State of Alarm would be suspended.

There will be no single command: It will be the regional presidents who will have the powers to apply (or lift) the measures. In the case of a curfew, they may delay or advance it one hour.

No home confinement, or single command: six months of Alarm Status

Ten communities officially (and some others informally) had asked the Government to articulate legal tools to be able to take drastic measures without having to have the approval of the courts. A nod that, as we have seen in recent months, can change from one territory to another and delay the implementation of measures (or even prevent them from entering into force).

Therefore, as Sánchez has explained, the Government’s idea is a long State of Alarm, until the month of April. However, this will only be possible if the Congress of Deputies endorses it: in the meantime, as has become customary, the decree can only be set for 15 days.

If approved, Spain would thus join the policy that countries such as Italy have followed, whose State of Emergency has not ceased to be in force since January 31, when it was declared (and will continue to be, at least until January 1, 2021).