The new TCL 10 TAB MAX arrives in Spain: hardware, price and launch date

Over the last few years, the tablet phenomenon has drawn a curious pattern of ups and downs in the heat of a market that has not behaved like that of mobile phones: neither users renew their models so quickly nor are there so many brands manufacturing ranges of a certain quality. The thing comes down (mainly) to Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi … and TCL. Which brings to Spain one of its latest most interesting devices.

New TCL 10 TAB MAX. TCL

One that, in addition, has been created thinking about that multimedia content that now, with the pandemic, we have consumed in industrial quantities and that has caused that in those families with three and four members, there are not enough TVs at home where to see each of our favorite series. So a tablet is always the best alternative, for performance and price.

Good design and better finish

This TCL 10 Tab MAX is a tablet designed to be powerful enough with which to reproduce practically any multimedia content on the platform that we imagine. And to look good in all images, nothing better than a 10.36-inch IPS panel with FullHD resolution (1,920×1,080p). The processor will be an octa-core that works at 2GHz and is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64 of internal storage.

New TCL 10 TAB MAX. TCL

As you can see, it is not a high-end but you do not need it when it comes to having at hand, in the armchair for example, a device with which to efficiently perform tasks such as surf the internet, messaging, social media, email and watch series, movies or listen to music. Practically everything we do on a daily basis with the smartphone, only brought to the comfort of a much larger screen.

Also, and even if you don’t need it, bring a 13MP camera sensor on the back and another 8 for the front and selfies. It has Wi-Fi connectivity, bluetooth and also, and very importantly, 4G, to have a connection on the street, in the bar, the restaurant or wherever we go. Its battery is not bad either, since it has a capacity of 8,000 mAh. with 18W fast charge and has an Android 10 installation as well as compatibility with a pencil perfect for writing and drawing. If you want to buy it, you have it already available in Spain through the manufacturer’s website and specialized establishments, at priced at € 299.99 for the TCL 10 Tab MAX with 4G data connectivity, and 249.99 if you prefer it only with wifi,

>