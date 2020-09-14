The new telecommunications law will force WhatsApp to pay the operator fee

The preliminary draft of the new General Telecommunications Law, which has just entered the public consultation period, contemplates the regulation, for the first time, of companies dedicated to instant messaging services, including WhatsApp and Telegram.

In this way, these companies must register as operators and begin to pay the so-called operator fee, currently paid by traditional telcos. The Secretary of State for Telecommunications, Roberto Sánchez, explained this Friday that this rate represents 1 per 1,000 of the income that these companies receive from the activity of operators. The companies in the sector are obliged to pay this rate if they exceed one million euros in business volume.

For the execution, WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, and the rest of the instant messaging companies must present detailed income statements, in which the exclusive income for this activity is specified.

Sánchez has defended that the new law is not a legislation intended for a specific company and has the vocation to last over time. The Secretary of State has specified that, although part of the services provided by these companies are free, there is another part that is paid. In this sense, it has not ruled out that the services that are now free will become paid at some point, as has happened in the past. Sánchez has also stated that they are “fully aware” that these companies declare in Spain an income lower than what they generate.

At the same time, these courier companies will be obliged to take security and integrity measures in the services, as operators are required at present, in addition to increasing transparency towards users in the conditions in which the services are being provided. services.

These regulatory conditions for WhatsApp and the companies in its sector will be extended to all European countries, as established by the community directive of the Electronic Communications Code.

In addition, this new law contemplates the elimination of telephone booths as a universal service, it will regulate the management of the radioelectric spectrum, emergency communications, telecommunications infrastructures in buildings, submarine cables, telecom equipment, in addition to promoting changes for facilitate investment and will reinforce the rights of telephone and internet users. The removal of the booths was something demanded by both the CNMC and the operators, considering this service deficit. Sánchez, however, has indicated that the option of maintaining public telephones, such as those currently existing in bars in rural areas, is being considered.

If the established deadlines are met, the new law will enter Congress in early 2021, and its final approval should take place during the second quarter, although the Government does not rule out that it will be extended until the third. Sánchez has recognized that Spain will not comply with the deadline established for the transposition of the aforementioned Community Directive of the Electronic Communications Code, which ends on December 31 of this year, with which there will be a delay. A situation that will also affect the Audiovisual Law.

In any case, he stressed that the new telecom law is one of the main measures of the Spain Digital 2025 Agenda, presented by the Government in July.