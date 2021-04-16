The new thing about Facebook to flirt is a little ‘app’ with video speed dating

- Advertisement -

Facebook goes one step further in a field where it knows that there is a huge audience that is looking for new ways to meet other people. It was in 2019 that her dating platform arrived in the US and, a few months later, it did so in Europe. In Spain it is called Facebook Couples and it has been in operation since mid-2020 so now, taking advantage of the problems that the pandemic has brought, they have wanted to go one step further. Sparked is the name that those of Mark Zuckerberg have given to a new zone application in which we can maintain speed dating through video calls with boys and girls from anywhere. Preferably from the area where we live, especially if in the few minutes they allow us to get to know each other we connect and the next step we want to take is to go to a face-to-face appointment. At the moment in evidence Speed ​​dating is a phenomenon that has proliferated in recent times as a kind of social gathering where several dozen people are subjected to the stress of keeping appointments of a few minutes to check if they connect with any. That idea is the one that has been transferred from Facebook to a separate application of the social network that is being tested, so it will surely take a few months to officially arrive. The idea behind Sparked is that we can have a four-minute appointment with another person and, if we connect and get along, arrange a second meeting where Facebook will give us 10 minutes. It will be in this second opportunity when the aspiring couples can begin to exchange contact information such as email, iMessage, Instagram, etc., with the sights set on making that relationship bear fruit and go to the real world. At the moment access to Sparked is in waiting list mode. That is, if we are interested we will have to sign up and wait for them to give us access through an invitation. As you can imagine, this platform will have specific applications for iOS and Android, although for now all those who are testing it will need to access it through a computer. We will see when Sparked officially arrives in the countries where it will be available and, in the case of the European Union, what will be the data protection requirements that those of Mark Zuckerberg will have to complete so that the problems that occurred last year when In February they tried to get Facebook Couples. Surely they have already learned their lesson …>