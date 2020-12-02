The new ThinkPad X1 Fold, the folding laptop, is officially launched: look at its features and price

A laptop capable of folding in two? Although I did not create it, there is one and it is called ThinkPad X1 Fold . How does it work? How many times can it be doubled? How strong is it? Here we tell you all the features and the price of this device.

This computer, which is striking for its design, has a flexible OLED screen and can be used not only as a laptop, but also as a tablet to view your videos or some multimedia content with ease. You can even add a physical keyboard.

On the inside, this ThinkPad X1 Fold It has an Intel Core microprocessor with Intel Hybrid technology, its main memory is 8 GB LPDDR4X at 4,267 MHz. While the graphics are 11th generation Intel UHD.

Around its system, it works with Windows 10 Pro and comes with diversity of adapters such as 1 x USB Type C Gen 1, 1 x USB Type C Gen 2 and 1 x SIM card.

The laptop ThinkPad X1 Fold Unfolded it measures around 299.4 x 236 x 11.5mm, while folded they are 158.2 x 236 x 27.8mm. The battery is 50 Whr and its weight is 999 grams.

ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 now available to order from US $ 2,499.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET THINKPAD X1 FOLD: CHARACTERISTICS