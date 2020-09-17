The new version of Sky Q is available today: many news for users!

After a long test phase with some subscribers, the new version of Sky Q. Pay TV has in fact kicked off the public rollout of new software update for decoders which aims to make the experience easier and more immediate.

As we got to tell in our test of the new Sky Q, the engineers have renewed widescreen interface, but also redesigned the showcase pages in order to provide a greater visual impact and easier program management. Voice control has also been enhanced, defined “even richer in keywords “, in order to facilitate the search for your favorite programs. From this latter front we also mention the possibility of accessing dedicated sections such as the Sky Cinema Collections simply by using voice controls.

The new showcase pages they have been designed to immerse the customer in the viewing experience and to make it possible to start or continue the reproduction of content in an easier way through the dynamic buttons that will make it easier to identify the most used functions.

What do you think? Have you installed the update? As always, let us know through the comments section.

Sky points out that this update represents another evolution of an ecosystem that also sees the presence of apps such as Netflix, DAZN, YouTube, Spotify and Mediaset Play.