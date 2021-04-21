The new version of Zoom comes with more emojis and screen annotations

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, has been updated. Now, users can enjoy two new changes to the application. One of them is the inclusion of more emoji reactions, as well as new screen annotations.

“Providing our customers with the functionality they need is central to our mission to deliver happiness, and in the latest round of updates to our platform, we provided exciting features to help you express yourself, collaborate, and manage your communications more effectively,” wrote the company in a blog post.

Zoom has expanded the emoji options for meetings

The platform has brought emojis, typical of the messaging service, to virtual meetings. Now, users will be able to use more than six emojis to interact and express themselves during video conferences. They even have the possibility to choose the skin tone for some of them.

The use of this function will depend on the type of account you have. “If the meeting reactions feature is enabled, account owners and administrators can allow meeting participants to use the full set of emojis or stick with the standard set of 6 emojis,” Zoom explains.

Improved screen annotations

The screen annotation feature allows you to highlight text and objects. With this new update it will no longer be necessary to delete the annotations that have been made, since they will be deleted automatically in a couple of seconds. For this, the platform has included Vanishing Pen.

This tool “will allow to direct the attention of the assistants without having to constantly undo or erase their annotations. This feature is also available in Zoom Video webinars ”. Specifically, Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars. It is also compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux.

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the growth of Zoom and the changes it has made in recent months within the platform.

Read also:

Zoom launches risk fund to stimulate growth of its apps

.