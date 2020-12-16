The next Apple Watch could include Touch ID and an under-screen camera

- Advertisement -

Apple is investigating how to develop the inclusion of biometric technology through Touch ID and a camera on the screen below Apple Watch, according to two recently published patent applications. The first patent, granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, was discovered by Patently Apple and was titled “Electronic Device Having a Sealed Button Biometric Detection System.”

Apple Watch with Touch ID

In summary, the presentation explains how a Touch ID fingerprint scanner could be integrated into the side button of the Apple Watch and what functions it could have:

“The processor could apply biometric identification for any of a number of purposes; for example, user identification, device unlocking, and application authorization.”

Apple patent Manzana

Is easy to see why Apple could add Touch ID to Apple Watch. Apple Watch currently relies on the use of a passcode and does not do so again until the device is removed from the wrist. Biometric authentication would allow Apple to guarantee Apple Watch users a top level of security when putting on the device or making an Apple Pay transaction.

The implementation is extremely similar to the iPhone’s Touch ID sensor, based on the Power Button introduced in the fourth generation iPad Air, which has also shown how this technology has been reduced over time. Apple is still interested in it for commercial applications.

A camera under the screen

The second presentation, spotted by AppleInsider, is titled “Electronic Devices with Two-Stage Displays.” Describe how the smart watch could include a layered display, with the aim of housing a camera and a flashh that they were only externally visible when necessary.

The two-stage display technology would work for other devices like the iPhone as well, thereby eliminating the notch, but interestingly, the patent focuses only on the Apple Watch.

The technology works in layers using an array of modulated pixels that can become transparent or block light. Some of these cells “can be placed in a transparent mode to form a window” that can allow the camera to function.

“When you want to capture images, the control circuitry in the electronic device can temporarily place the shutter in a transparent mode to allow light from a flash and / or light that is being photographed by the camera to pass through.”

This two-stage display solution has the added benefit. For example, one layer might react quickly for video or animations, while another might be slower for displaying still images or text. This can also improve the battery life of the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch with u a promising future

Although the patents don’t necessarily reveal Apple’s immediate plans for the Apple Watch, they offer an interesting look at what the company is researching and developing. Adding Touch ID and a camera would certainly present a major upgrade from current Apple Watch models.

In an interview last week, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook hinted that they could include more sensors to the Apple Watch in the future, which could give these patents more weight.

