The next iPad Pro could arrive with a Mini LED screen

By Abraham
In a note to investors Wednesday, well-known analyst Ming-chi Kuo claims the upcoming iPad Pro will be the first Apple device to carry a...
Abraham

In a note to investors Wednesday, well-known analyst Ming-chi Kuo claims the upcoming iPad Pro will be the first Apple device to carry a Mini LED display. This honor was previously thought to go to a revamped MacBook Pro or iMac. Kuo says that performance issues from one of the manufacturers have forced Apple to cut shipments of mini-LED displays by 50 percent, which could be the reason we probably won’t see any other Apple products with a mini-LED display. Mini-LED technology offers most of the advantages of OLED displays, such as sharper colors, better contrast and deeper blacks, at a cheaper price than OLEDs (the high prices are the reason why we have not yet too many OLED laptops). However, this price is still not as cheap as it could be. According to Kuo, Apple’s cost for mini-LED displays will be cut in half in 2021 and down another 35 percent in 2022. Apple just launched its new iPad Air, which shares many features with the iPad Pro family. A new and more powerful iPad Pro with a mini-LED screen could be just what it takes to motivate people to spend money on the Pro model.

