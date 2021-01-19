The next iPhone could improve its cooling with a steam chamber

- Advertisement -

We have been knowing many details for a few weeks about what those new iPhone 13s will be like that will return normality to the launch calendar of those of Cupertino. Some smartphones that will land in stores in time and form in September of this year and that promise some changes that have been missed and that they were expected for the current generation of iPhone 12.

That is why some of the leaks starting to appear around the futures iPhone 13 (thus they affirm that they will be called) they emphasize that the 2021 models are going to modify many things, mainly two of the critical components that this year many users expected that they would make the leap towards much more ambitious technologies: among them are the improvements in heat dissipation to improve the performance of the next iPhone.

Better heat cooling to improve performance

The well known market analystMing Chi Kuo, states that Apple is testing a better cooling system, using vapor chamber technology, and possibly see the light of day in the next iPhone 13.

This system, which is already seen in several Android devices, including some terminals focused on games, consists of a thermal copper structure that runs through the phone caseor. The liquid inside evaporates as the final processors and other electronic components heat up. He steam propagates through the evaporation chamber and reaches the areas of lower pressure, effectively cooling the device.

Kuo explains that Apple has not yet integrated this system because it has not yet met Cupertino’s quality standards. However, the arrival of the functions 5G increases the power load and heat required of the CPU. This system also requires the integration of more interior space, which means that the internal structure of the terminal is considered repeatedly, which can be a technical challenge. to.

A change that can solve many problems

Since launch, several users of iPhone 12 have reported device overheating issuesor. There are different times when this happens more easily. For example, if you are playing a graphically demanding game that requires online connectivity and is done over a 5G network. By improving the cooling system of the iPhone 13, Apple can ensure a longer life for the various internal components.

