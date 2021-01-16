The next Mac Pro could remind us of the Mac G4 and with …

- Advertisement -

The rumors indicate that this year we could see a new renewal of iMac and Mac Pro. Especially since they would have the new M1 chip and Apple Silicon inside. But we could also have both an exterior and interior makeover and have a very refreshed look. New rumors indicate that the new Mac Pro is likely looks a lot like the cube-shaped Mac G4.

Do you remember the Mac G4? The new Mac Pro could be like this, shaped like a cube

Apple might be planning two new Mac Pro models. One of it would be significantly smaller than the one we currently have. So at least it refers Mark Gurman, senior analyst at Bloomberg.

The second model, it would be exactly like the one we have now but logically it would change its interior appearance since it would have Apple Silicon and the M1 chip.

So the one that attracts all eyes is the model that according to reports, would have a size much smaller than the current one. It would be less than half the size of the current Mac Pro and it would also have Apple Silicon in its gut.

This new model will have an aluminum exterior for the most part and could have a look that reminds us of the extinct Mac G4 Cube.

If you remember, the Mac G4 Cube was an intermediate computer between the iMac and the Power Mac G4 but just as powerful. So Apple would not be the first time faced with this challenge to reduce sizes but maintain power.

If the size of the Mac Pro is finally reduced to less than half of the current one, it would be an incredible thing and surely a best seller. The bad thing will be to see the price of it if these rumors are finally fulfilled. Which is true that they come from a fairly reliable source, since Mark has a fairly high hit rate. But as always with rumors, only time would determine its veracity and we will be attentive and we will tell you.