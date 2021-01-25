The next MacBook Air could be thinner and lighter

- Advertisement -

The MacBook Air next-gen Apple will be thinner and lighter than the current version, as well as featuring a MagSafe charger and possibly a redesigned display.

According to a report on Friday from Bloomberg, Apple plans to launch these new laptops in the second half of 2021 or early 2022. This would be the second MacBook Air with Apple Silicon processors, after the MacBook Air M1 launched late last year.

Reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman writes:

Apple has discussed making the laptop smaller by reducing the border around the screen, which will remain 13 inches … The company [también] considered building a larger version of the MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen, but Apple isn’t moving forward with this for the next generation, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.

Have back the darling MagSafe connector would coincide with a similar comeback planned for the Macbook pro. One of Apple’s fanciest designs, the MagSafe charger, used magnets to connect to the MacBook.

That meant that if someone tripped over its charging cable, it would simply pull apart rather than throw the laptop on the floor. He MagSafe it was an accessory on every MacBook from around 2006 to 2016. Then Apple moved to USB-C as this could also be used for data transfer and video output.

According to today’s report, the new MacBook Air will also come with a couple of USB ports 4 to connect external devices. That sounds like a utopia, as the iPhone could go offline with these Macs.