The next Macs will sweep in performance with their own 32-core chip

By Abraham
Abraham

Apple is on a two-year journey to replace the Intel chips in its Mac computers with its own Apple Silicon chips. The first of these chips is the powerful M1 processor, but now we’ve heard that the company is preparing a new ARM-based processor for its high-end Macs. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is making new processors for the Mac that will outperform Intel’s faster ones. The report claims that the company is working on various successors to its M1 chip. And, “if they meet expectations, they will significantly outperform the latest machines with Intel chips,” the report says, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple has announced three computers to date that are powered by the M1: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini. Currently, the company’s most powerful computers such as the Mac Pro continue to use Intel chips. The next custom chip, slated for release in spring and fall, could be part of updated versions of the MacBook Pro, new iMac, as well as a new Mac Pro workstation. According to the report, the next two series Apple chip will be more ambitious than expected. Apart from increasing the number of CPU cores, Apple is also working on chips with more GPU cores. For reference, the M1 chip comes with seven or eight GPU cores. The report indicates that Apple is currently testing models with 16 and 32 cores. Additionally, it is working on chips with up to 128 cores by the end of 2021 or 2022.

