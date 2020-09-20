MobileAndroidLatest newsTech NewsReviews

The next Motorola RAZR 2020 is shown in the first renderings leaked online

By Brian Adam
The next Motorola RAZR 2020 is shown in the first renderings leaked online
The next Motorola RAZR 2020 is shown in the first renderings leaked onlineMotorola RAZR 2020 is in the pipeline and the tipsters already have pictures to show us. This year’s edition of Motorola’s foldable smartphone was shown by the renowned Evan Blass, also known as evleaks, and would be called “Odyssey” or “RAZR 5G”.

Renderings show us a Motorola RAZR in Mercury Silver color very similar to the one launched in 2019 and arrived in Italy in February 2020; RAZR is visible here in its three forms: closed, partially open and fully open. In addition to these images, however, Evan Blass has not disclosed other information.

However, XDA Developers revealed some details in May 2020: the processor supplied would be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765Gtherefore with support for the fifth generation mobile network; to accompany this chipset will be 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal memory and a 2,845 mAh battery. The main display instead will be a 6.2-inch P-OLED Flex View, while the secondary one will be a 2.7-inch Quick View G-OLED. Other improvements will then concern the photo sector: the main lens could be 48 MP (compared to 16 of the RAZR 2019), while the front sensor could be 20 MP (compared to 5 of the predecessor).

Nothing is known, however, regarding the price and the launch date. At the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, however, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be presented, therefore Motorola could wait for the feedback of the fans to make changes to its new RAZR 5G.

