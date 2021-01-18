The next stage of the Language Bill begins in the Dáil

- Advertisement -

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said he hoped to complete this phase ‘as soon as possible in Ireland’

The next phase of the enactment of the amended Language Bill is due to begin this week.

The Committee Stage of the Bill will begin on Friday, 22 January, meeting in the Dáil chamber.

In a letter to Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Chairman of the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee last week, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said he was “extremely pleased” that the Business Committee has agreed to hold the meeting this week. seo.

The Minister of State said he hoped to complete this phase “as soon as possible in Ireland thereafter”.

Minister of State Chambers said in the letter that he was disappointed that the Select Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community had not been able to discuss the proposed amendments to the Language Bill before Christmas. It was decided to postpone this work at the time as the Bills Office had not translated all the amendments, including those of the Minister of State. There were previous disagreements between the Minister of State and committee members over the delay in the bill.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh last week requested that meetings of the Select Committee be held in the Dáil chamber this month as it is not possible to meet in committee rooms due to the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

It has now been decided to hold Select Committee meetings in the Dáil every Friday while these restrictions apply.

It is anticipated that the Select Committee will be able to hold two two – hour meetings in the Dáil every Friday. There would be a break between the two meetings to meet the restrictions.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh has previously said that it would take a month ‘s work to discuss all the proposed reforms – there are over 300 of them -.

Speaking on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta last Friday, Minister of State Jack Chambers said that the Government had recognized the weaknesses of the bill and that it was promised in the Government program that a stronger bill would be brought forward.

“I and Minister Martin have received the support of the Government to propose a number of amendments that will strengthen the bill and I hope to take those forward at committee stage next Friday.”

Speaking of Wood Minister of State Chambers said the bill would target “20% of new recruits in public bodies to be competent in Irish” by 2031, but also said that the Minister for the Gaeltacht would be able to set a new deadline if this is not achieved.

“If not [an earcaíocht 20%] achieved by 31 December 2030, the Minister will have a deadline [nua] set before July 1, 2031, ”said the Minister of State.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh criticized the amendment and said that there was a danger that the target could be “repeatedly postponed”.

“If there is no firm goal in the law, there will be no improvement in the situation of the Irish language in the civil service,” said Ó Snodaigh.