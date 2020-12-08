Latest news

The next stage of the Language Bill’s journey has been postponed to 2021

By Brian Adam
0
0
The next stage of the Language Bill's journey has been postponed to 2021
The Next Stage Of The Language Bill's Journey Has Been

Must Read

Reviews

I have bought a lot of technology this year, but the product that has surprised me the most has been a yogurt maker

Brian Adam - 0
For me, 2020 has not been the year of 5G or mobile phones with a folding screen, but it has it could...
Read more
Apps

The most downloaded apps for iPhone in 2020 in Spain

Brian Adam - 0
With the arrival of the end of the year, it is time to take stock of what the last 12 months have meant in...
Read more
Game Reviews

Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light Review: the origins

Brian Adam - 0
On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the series, Nintendo brings the first historical chapter of Fire Emblem also to the West. Today Fire...
Read more
WhatsApp

How to take scrolling screenshots: save an entire WhatsApp chat or web page

Brian Adam - 0
Are 'normal' screenshots falling short? You can make a screenshot zoomed or scrolled: in this way you will save a whole...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Discussions on the proposed amendments to the draft language legislation began on Thursday but the work was postponed due to the number of amendments and the translation work to be done on them.

The next stage of the Language Bill's journey has been postponed to 2021

The discussion that was to take place this week in the Houses of the. On the proposed amendments to the Language Bill has been postponed until next year.

This means that the Language Bill, which began discussions about nine years ago, will be enacted in the spring of 2021 as soon as possible.

The next stage of the bill has been postponed due to the number of proposed amendments to the draft legislation and the translation work to be carried out on them.

The Government’s program promises that the bill to amend the Language Act will be enacted before the end of this year.

The Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says that the Oireachtas system did not have the capacity to translate all the amendments in time.

194 amendments to the bill proposed by Aengus Ó Snodaigh and Sinn Féin and a total of over 300 amendments proposed, both by Government and opposition amendments.

Most of the amendments had been submitted by the deadline set by the Bills Office last Friday.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh stated that the Bills Office usually takes four days to resolve amendments, but was informed that the amount of time in this case was insufficient due to the number of amendments and the need to translate most of them.

Ó Snodaigh told Tuairisc.ie that the news that the system was “unable to deal” with the amendments to the language bill was a reflection of “a wider language problem in the Houses of the Oireachtas”.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers expressed his disappointment with the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee last month because they will not have completed the next stage of the Language Bill’s journey quickly enough for him.

Members of the Oireachtas committee have said they are not to blame for the latest delay in the latest legislation and have not yet received the bill itself.

Minister Jack Chambers wrote to Coiste Gaeilge, Gaeltachta and Pobal Labhartha na Gaeilge to express his disappointment at the news that the committee was not due to begin screening the bill until this Thursday, 10 December.

That meeting will now take place in mid – January, at the earliest.

Committee members say they would prefer a “strong bill” rather than a bill passed through the Oireachtas “too quickly”.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

A woman from Fermanagh became the first person in the world to receive the needle against Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
Nurse from Dundrum in County Down becomes first person in Ireland to receive Covid-19 vaccine ...
Read more
Latest news

Cellnex may be near the top of your valuation tower

Brian Adam - 0
Cellnex Telecom's shopping machine may have reached its peak. After several years of frenzied mergers and acquisitions, he has built a 25...
Read more
Latest news

Any date set by the Minister of State for the review of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta

Brian Adam - 0
Although Micheál Martin has promised to return to the Authority's election if he were Taoiseach, the chances of this happening are unlikely to have...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©