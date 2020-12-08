The next stage of the Language Bill’s journey has been postponed to 2021

Discussions on the proposed amendments to the draft language legislation began on Thursday but the work was postponed due to the number of amendments and the translation work to be done on them.

The discussion that was to take place this week in the Houses of the. On the proposed amendments to the Language Bill has been postponed until next year.

This means that the Language Bill, which began discussions about nine years ago, will be enacted in the spring of 2021 as soon as possible.

The next stage of the bill has been postponed due to the number of proposed amendments to the draft legislation and the translation work to be carried out on them.

The Government’s program promises that the bill to amend the Language Act will be enacted before the end of this year.

The Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says that the Oireachtas system did not have the capacity to translate all the amendments in time.

194 amendments to the bill proposed by Aengus Ó Snodaigh and Sinn Féin and a total of over 300 amendments proposed, both by Government and opposition amendments.

Most of the amendments had been submitted by the deadline set by the Bills Office last Friday.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh stated that the Bills Office usually takes four days to resolve amendments, but was informed that the amount of time in this case was insufficient due to the number of amendments and the need to translate most of them.

Ó Snodaigh told Tuairisc.ie that the news that the system was “unable to deal” with the amendments to the language bill was a reflection of “a wider language problem in the Houses of the Oireachtas”.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers expressed his disappointment with the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee last month because they will not have completed the next stage of the Language Bill’s journey quickly enough for him.

Members of the Oireachtas committee have said they are not to blame for the latest delay in the latest legislation and have not yet received the bill itself.

Minister Jack Chambers wrote to Coiste Gaeilge, Gaeltachta and Pobal Labhartha na Gaeilge to express his disappointment at the news that the committee was not due to begin screening the bill until this Thursday, 10 December.

That meeting will now take place in mid – January, at the earliest.

Committee members say they would prefer a “strong bill” rather than a bill passed through the Oireachtas “too quickly”.