The next step of the Google Assistant: the Chrome browser

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
The use of voice to perform all kinds of actions with mobile devices is increasing. Google is one of the most advanced companies in this field and, an example of what we say is the assistant that it includes in its Android operating system and, also, in devices such as smart speakers. Well now Chrome benefits from its use.

The fact is that the voice assistant begins to be an option for users to recognize searches without having to press the screen. In this way, the browser we are talking about says goodbye to the old technology that has been used to date (there will be a transition period) to implement the most advanced that the Mountain View company has and, therefore, that precision be the best possible. And, this will be reflected in a best user experience For the users.

A step that was long awaited

Since the month of January, it was expected that the arrival of the Google assistant would be a reality in Chrome, especially if one takes into account an experimental use of this possibility is included … which for many was not effective, since it was necessary that from the servers Google will activate the functionality remotely. The fact is that now everyone can make the use functional and enjoy a interface that is very reminiscent of the assistant’s own cunado is used on Android independently.

Google

By the way, to use this new option in the browser you must use the version 87 or later. If this does not come directly from the Play Store, you can get the installation APK at this link. When executing it, you have to follow the steps that appear on the screen.

How to activate the use of the Google Assistant in Chrome

This is something very simple, once you access the advanced features and test in the development of which we speak. To achieve this, you must type the following in the browser’s address bar: chrome: // flags / # omnibox-assistant-voice-search.

Once you have done this, you should find the option called Omnibox Assistant Voice Search and then activate the corresponding selection box. From that moment, when you press the microphone icon when performing a search you will see that Google Assistant runs instead of the old voice recognition tool from the North American firm. Everything is that simple and, the truth is that the improvement that is achieved is quite interesting and positive.

