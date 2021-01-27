The next Xiaomi Mi Band 6 could include GPS, SpO2 and compatibility with Alexa

- Advertisement -

In the world of inexpensive fitness smart wristbands, the series Xiaomi Mi Band It is the best-selling option of all. According to a new report, the brand’s next smartband may come with a blood oxygen level sensor, SpO2, built-in GPS and with support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Xiaomi’s next best seller

The report comes from the Magical Unicorn code finder on Logger.fr, which confirmed the existence of this upcoming smart wearable device, which has the codename “Pangu” and model number “XMSH16HM”. After a little more research on Xiaomi’s application for its “Zepp” wearable technology gadgets, evidence was found of the existence of two new devices, which could be the new Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

One is would be the China exclusive variant with the model number XMSH16HM, while there is also evidence of a global version being released which has the model number XMSH15HM. Like the previous models, the Chinese model would come with NFC, while the global version would not include this function, possibly due to the limitations of the payment platform, a pending task for Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 interface design Logger

Turn also found some animation files and some WatchFaces of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 that from what is intuited, it will include a built-in GPS tracking unit and an SpO2 sensor. Among the animations you can see different sport modes such as:

Indoor Fitness

Indoor ice skating

HIIT

Training

Extension

Step by Step

Gymnastics

Pilates

Street dance

Dance

Zumba

Cricket

Bowling

Basketball

Volleyball

Table tennis

Badminton

Boxing

Kick boxing

With included SpO2 oxygen level monitor and Alexa

Given how popular and affordable the Xiaomi Mi Band series has been, it seems that the Mi Band 6 could end up providing one of the biggest updates in recent years. Have the ability to monitor your SpO2 levels could be a big hit for the Mi Band 6.

Another notable novelty would be the support of Alexa, which will also be a great help for many people, since as some media confirm, the assistant of Amazon artificial intelligence will merge with Xiaomi artificial intelligence “Mi AI “to offer the voice controls of your sports smart bracelet.

The release date of this new smart bracelet is not yet known. We will see what this new economic portable device focused on fitness from the Asian brand brings us in the future, which we hope will not be too distant.

