MobileAndroidTech News

The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

By Brian Adam
0
3
The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition
The Nokia 2.1 Is Updated To Android 10 Go Edition

Must Read

Android

Do you know how to use Google Lens through Safari on your iPhone or iPad?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has spent years exploring photographic recognition technologies that allow its algorithm to know what appears in a photo or video, in such a...
Read more
Android

India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

Brian Adam - 0
After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has...
Read more
Android

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Brian Adam - 0
Among the various Apple-branded innovations arriving on the market in autumn 2020 there is not only the iPhone 12 but also it Apple Watch...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

Brian Adam - 0
The Nokia 2.1 arrived in Spain in 2018, specifically in the month of October. The Finnish manufacturer's Android Go phone landed with modest specs...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

The Nokia 2.1 arrived in Spain in 2018, specifically in the month of October. The Finnish manufacturer’s Android Go phone landed with modest specs and a Android Go Oreo which was accompanied by a more than interesting feature: an NFC chip. Mobile payments for a mobile phone that set foot on the market for 119 euros.

The modest Nokia phone took little time to take a step forward, and only four months later, in February 2019, it left Oreo behind to embrace Pie, always without abandoning the surname “Go Edition” characteristic of its cut operating system. Now, in September 2020, the telephone advances again in what seems to be his last major update.

Android 10 Go for the Nokia 2.1

As we say, the move to Android 10 This is the second major update to Nokia’s phone shortly after its two-year life span, so you probably have a year of maintenance left in terms of security updates and bug fixes, but you are no longer getting any further improvements from the phone. operating system.

With Android 10, the Nokia 2.1 receives its second, and probably last, big update

With this arrival of Android 10, despite being its Go Edition version, the Nokia 2.1 will see get the new dark mode to the operating system, the intelligent answers mode or the new Adiantum encryption system that many of its catalog brothers already enjoy.

The update will initially be released in eastern countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Nepal or the Philippines, and later it will continue to travel the planet until it reaches all the Nokia 2.1s in circulation. It will be a matter of time, then, that the Nokia 2.1 around the planet are already with Android 10 running through their veins.

Related Articles

Android

Do you know how to use Google Lens through Safari on your iPhone or iPad?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has spent years exploring photographic recognition technologies that allow its algorithm to know what appears in a photo or video, in such a...
Read more
Android

India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

Brian Adam - 0
After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has...
Read more
Android

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Brian Adam - 0
Among the various Apple-branded innovations arriving on the market in autumn 2020 there is not only the iPhone 12 but also it Apple Watch...
Read more
Latest news

11th Gen Intel Core: CPU improves with Tiger Lake, but it’s the debut of Intel Xe GPUs that poses a generational shift

Brian Adam - 0
We finally have with us the new Intel microarchitecture. Is called Tiger lake, and will be the absolute protagonist in the also renewed processors...
Read more
Android

The Google Assistant retrieves the shortcuts so you can customize your voice commands

Brian Adam - 0
Two years ago, the Google Assistant allowed us to customize our voice commands thanks to the shortcuts, a feature that disappeared after a few...
Read more
iphone

On Twitter check the possible presentation date of the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
Apple could present the new iPhone 12 on September 28th. The indications come directly from Twitter where, as noted by some users, the Bitten...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©