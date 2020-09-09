The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

The Nokia 2.1 arrived in Spain in 2018, specifically in the month of October. The Finnish manufacturer’s Android Go phone landed with modest specs and a Android Go Oreo which was accompanied by a more than interesting feature: an NFC chip. Mobile payments for a mobile phone that set foot on the market for 119 euros.

The modest Nokia phone took little time to take a step forward, and only four months later, in February 2019, it left Oreo behind to embrace Pie, always without abandoning the surname “Go Edition” characteristic of its cut operating system. Now, in September 2020, the telephone advances again in what seems to be his last major update.

Android 10 Go for the Nokia 2.1

As we say, the move to Android 10 This is the second major update to Nokia’s phone shortly after its two-year life span, so you probably have a year of maintenance left in terms of security updates and bug fixes, but you are no longer getting any further improvements from the phone. operating system.

With Android 10, the Nokia 2.1 receives its second, and probably last, big update

With this arrival of Android 10, despite being its Go Edition version, the Nokia 2.1 will see get the new dark mode to the operating system, the intelligent answers mode or the new Adiantum encryption system that many of its catalog brothers already enjoy.

The update will initially be released in eastern countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Nepal or the Philippines, and later it will continue to travel the planet until it reaches all the Nokia 2.1s in circulation. It will be a matter of time, then, that the Nokia 2.1 around the planet are already with Android 10 running through their veins.