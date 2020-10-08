The Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 are updated to Android 10 in a stable way

The Plus variants of the Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 began updating to Android 10 in May. At the hardware level, they are two different terminals compared to the standard models, so the latter have taken significantly longer to update to the penultimate version of Android.

Both the Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 are updated almost 5 months later to Android 10, with the relevant news that this version includes. Being devices with Android One, customization is still minimal and not much beyond the camera app.



Android 10 for Nokia 3.1 and 5.1

Juho Sarvikas has announced the deployment of Android 10 for the Nokia 3.1 and 5.1. As usual, the update will progressively reach different markets, and it is expected that by October 12 it will have reached all users. With this update, the company catches up with Android 10, and no model in the catalog is without it.

Both Nokia were released with Android 8, so they are not expected to upgrade to Android 11

With Android 10 comes news such as smart responses, real-time subtitles, improvements in dark mode, and improved gesture navigation, among other new features. There are no details of the weight of the update at the moment, although as it is an important change in the operating system, it is advisable to reserve a few gigs for the process.

Both terminals released with Android 8 so, on paper, they would only have one year of security patch updates left, but they have already completed two years of system updates.

