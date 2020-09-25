The Nokia 7.3 with 5G fully leaked showing its future design and features

After a first mobile with 5G that is already becoming available, Nokia has almost ready its second model, somewhat lower than the aforementioned Nokia 8.3 5G: according to the latest leaks, the next Nokia 7.3 would bet on a design similar to that of its predecessor, the Nokia 7.2, but it would include a circular photo module and the new Snapdragon 690.

Nokia held a couple of days ago an event via the Internet where it presented two new mobiles, the Nokia 2.4 and the Nokia 3.4, also new models of headphones. We might think that the brand’s catalog was already closed for this 2020, but there is a mobile that has yet to come out and of which most of the details are now known, including the complete exterior appearance: the Nokia 7.3. As it has leaked, the future mobile will be an evolution of the Nokia 7.2 mixed with the Nokia 8.3; and combined with one of the latest Qualcomm processors, the Snapdragon 690. From the photos it looks quite attractive.

The Nokia 7.3 would debut the mid-range SoC with 5G from Qualcomm

The images and characteristics come to us through the CAD drawings of the phone. As usual, OnLeaks (and IPEEWorld as host of the news) has created 3D renderings of these plans to show the future Nokia 7.3 in detail. In images and also in video: the first glance leaves us with an attractive mobile in which the construction of Nokia is very clear.

The body of the Nokia 7.3 has straight lines with the back face of curved edges without these curves affecting the screen: this would be straight, it would occupy almost the entire front, would measure 6.5 inches diagonally and would keep a hole in the upper left corner for the front camera.

Behind the Nokia 7.3 presents a photographic module with a circular shape that bets on a quadruple camera without losing the LED flash. In terms of sensor, OnLeaks shuffles a 48 megapixel rear main camera and a front of 24 megapixels. The capacitive fingerprint reader is also appreciated just below.

The Nokia 7.3 would have dimensions of 165.8 x 76.3 x 8.2 millimeters. A 4,000 mAh battery is being considered, it would have USB C, the aforementioned Snapdragon 690 with 5G and fast charging at 18 W. Remember that all the details are provisional since Nokia has not confirmed anything yet.

Below you have a video where the Nokia 7.3 is shown in motion thanks to the ‘renders’.

We do not know when the Nokia 7.3 will be officially presented. Most likely, we will soon see it as the end of 2020 is upon us.

Via | XDA Developers