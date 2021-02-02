The Nokia 8.3 5G begins to receive Android 11, although Spain is not in the first batch of supported countries

- Advertisement -

Nokia or what is almost the same, HMD Global, continues with the roadmap that they have marked in terms of terminal updates and now it is the turn of the Nokia 8.3 5G, a model that we already met in September 2020 and that now start savoring your serving of Android 11.

In the absence of dessert flavor, Android 11, the most recent version of Google’s operating system for mobile phones, reaches a terminal that, however, should have received this update in the fourth quarter of 2020. A small delay that is now being corrected for start a deployment in 27 countries.

Spain is not among the chosen

We are excited to announce the roll out of our Android 11 update plan with Nokia 8.3 5G as part of our commitment to be trusted, secure and built to last. Update available now https://t.co/Ti1TtSrUFx pic.twitter.com/HBqhHqiAEi – Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) February 2, 2021





And it is now, just released February 2021 when the Nokia 8.3 5G start receiving Android 11 in a deployment that will take place in two phases, covering the first one to a total of 27 countries, among which is not Spain.

Bahrain

Belgium

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Hong Kong

Iceland

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Lithuania

Macau

Morocco

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Sweden

Tunisia

UAE

U.S

Vietnam

For the rest of the owners of this model and if they reside in any of the selected markets (a very diverse selection, it must be said), a deployment via OTA is initiated through firmware version 2.180. An update that together with January 2021 security patch, includes various improvements.

We will see like this all the functions that Google released with Android 11, case of chat bubbles, unique permissions for the location, permissions for access to the microphone, conversation notifications … And it is the user jack_lo0 the one that attaches a screenshot with the news that we will find.

These countries form the first wave, in a deployment that HMD Global has ensured will be carried out in phases, so that 50% of these countries should have the update on February 5, with a launch that will be completed on February 7. It will be then when we have more details about the second and final wave that Android 11 should bring to the rest of the markets, including Spain.

More information | Nokia Community

Via | XDA Developers