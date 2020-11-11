The November Android update can now be downloaded, these are its news

New month, new Android update: the November security patch can now be downloaded on compatible mobiles.

On this first Monday of November, as usual, the Android security patch corresponding to the new period arrives , accompanied by the monthly bulletin that includes the vulnerabilities corrected over the last few weeks.

The November 2020 security update is available for all Google Pixels except for the 2016 models and the Pixel 2, which will receive their last update in December , and is, in addition, the first patch that the new Pixel 4a (5G ) and Pixel 5 .

In all of them, the update is based on Android 11 .

But once again, Google is not the first to bring the update to their phones , since a few days ago Samsung had already begun to update some of its most recent terminals with the November patch.

The November Android security update is now downloadable.

The Google Pixels are updated with the November patch

Those who do not want to wait for the update to arrive on their mobile phones automatically, can proceed to perform the manual installation of the OTA file corresponding to the February patch published by Google.

On the other hand, in the security bulletin published by the search engine company, all the vulnerabilities that have been corrected with this update are listed , categorized according to the level of threat they posed for the platform.

In addition, several specific performance improvements are included for Pixel mobiles .

All the news of the November update.

The Android security patch for November 2020 will be released in the next few hours via OTA gradually, and will gradually reach the compatible models.

However, it is now possible to download the corresponding update packages for each device , to perform the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the factory image of each terminal: