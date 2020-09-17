The Nubia Red Magic 5S arrives in Spain: official price and availability

After the CEO of Nubia himself anticipated some features of his future ‘gaming’ beast, the Red Magic 5S made its appearance in China at the end of July. This new phone for ‘gamers’ It came as a successor to the Nubia Red Magic 5G, maintaining the vast majority of features and design, but reaching 16 GB of RAM and adding a more advanced cooling system.

Now, as the company promised, the Nubia Red Magic 5S lands in Europe, but yes, for now, only in versions of 8 and 12 GB of RAM. Let’s see when and at what price the new Nubia terminal will be available in the Spanish market.

Price and availability of the Nubia Red Magic 5S

For now, the Nubia Red Magic 5S arrives in Europe in two colors and in two configurations depending on RAM and internal storage:

Nubia Red Magic 5S 8GB / 128GB (silver): 579 euros .

. Nubia Red Magic 5S 12GB / 256GB (press): 649 euros.

Both phones are already available for reservation in the company’s online store, but will go on sale on September 2. The variant with 16 GB of RAM, for now, is not marketed in Europe.

Better cooling … and little else

Basically, the Nubia Red Magic 5S maintains all the specifications and the same design as the previous model. In fact, the only novelty regarding the Red Magic 5G is that it incorporates a Turbo Fan ICE 4.0 cooling system more advanced with an improved steam chamber. The rest of the benefits are the same.

Thus, we find the Snapdragon 865 processor together with two LPDDR5 RAM options (8 and 12 GB, although a 16 GB version is also marketed in China). It also has up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage (in its predecessor it was UFS 3.0), Android 10 operating system with the Nubia UI layer and a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charge, an elbow connector and touch triggers with 320 Hz sensitivity.

In addition, the Nubia Red Magic 5S mounts a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel with 2,240 x 1,080 pixels of resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch response and integrated fingerprint reader. As photographic equipment, we have an 8 MP front camera and a 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera.

Nubia Red Magic 5S datasheet