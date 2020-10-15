The number of days lost to civil servants due to illness has fallen dramatically during the pandemic

According to Tuairisc.ie’s analysis of new figures, between March and September this year, people working in state departments took far fewer sick days than they did last year, up to 70% less in in the case of one department

The number of days lost by government department staff due to illness during the Covid-19 pandemic fell by more than a third than in the same period last year.

According to Tuairisc.ie ‘s analysis of new figures, between March and September this year, people working for government departments, for whom figures are available, took 90,545 sick leave. Over the same seven months in 2019, 136,347 days were lost due to sick leave, 34% more than in 2020.

Government ministers provided information on civil servants’ sick days in response to Dáil questions put to them by TD and co-leader of the Social Democrats Catherine Murphy.

The Department of the Taoiseach, the Department of Finance, the Department of Transport and the Department of Defense have not yet provided figures on the number of days lost due to sick leave.

The information provided based on the days taken between March and September this year, a period in which the country was battling the Covid-19 pandemic, and the same period last year.

With strict lock-in restrictions in place in Ireland since mid-spring, people across the country have been working from home for most of this period this year and although no explanation has been given for the fall in sick leave this year be involved in that.

People may not want to report illness and worry about being stigmatized during the pandemic or the risk of illness may be lower when people work from home.

The figures may also lead some to suspect that some civil servants at home have a lower workload and pressure and that this has an impact on the absence rate.

Co-leader of the Social Democrats Catherine Murphy told Tuairisc.ie that the reduction in sick leave in the civil service “appears to be an unexpected outcome” of the pandemic..

“The pattern of work and the way it is done has changed dramatically in both the public and private sectors. Because people work from home they do not have the same contact with others in the workplace.

“They no longer have a trip to work, which makes them much less likely to catch a cold or cough. We ourselves adhere to the basic hygiene practices we teach our children, for example, frequent hand washing. ”

Whatever the reason, there was a significant reduction this year in the number of sick leave taken in each of the departments that provided the statistics.

The number of days taken due to illness fell sharply in the Department of Children and Youth Affairs between 2019 and 2020.

Last year, Department staff took 1,606 sick days between March and September. This year, only 473 days off were taken in the same period, a decrease of over 70%.

The smallest decrease was in the Department of Justice. The staff of that Department took 21% fewer holidays due to illness during the Covid-19 pandemic compared to the same seven months in 2019.

The statistics relating to the Department in charge of the Gaeltacht have been passed to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, the name of the department prior to the appointment of Catherine Martin as Minister for the Gaeltacht in June.

According to these figures, staff in that Department took 3,116 days off due to illness between March and September this year, a 42% reduction on the number of days taken during the same period in 2019.

5,364 holidays taken due to illness in the former Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, between March and September 2019.