The number of patients with Covid-19 in the hospitals dropped further

By Brian Adam
The number of patients with Covid-19 in the hospitals dropped from yesterday
Brian Adam
The number of patients with Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals has fallen further, according to the latest figures from the Health Service Executive.

There are 1,689 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals today, a decrease of 134 from yesterday. There are 215 of them in intensive care units.

St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin has 119 Covid-19 patients, the largest number in the country.

Waterford University Hospital has 118 and Limerick University Hospital has 115.

In total, there are currently 26 free intensive care beds between all hospitals. All intensive care beds in twelve hospitals are occupied.

Yesterday, the number of daily cases of the disease fell below a thousand for the first time since Christmas Eve.

Another 90 people were reported dead with Covid-19 yesterday. This brings the total number of deaths in the State to 3,066 since the onset of the pandemic.

