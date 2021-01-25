Latest news

“The obligations under the treaty must be fulfilled”, the President of the European Commission told AstraZeneca this morning

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has told the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca that they need to fulfill their obligations in terms of vaccine delivery against Covid 19.

Ursula von der Leyen spoke to the company’s chief executive, Pascal Soriot, by phone this morning and told him that the European Union had agreed a contract with AstraZeneca and provided them with a lot of investment before the vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency. , even.

The European Union hopes, she said, that the body will do its utmost to find a speedy solution to the delay.

Stella Kyriakides, the European Union’s Health Commissioner, also wrote to the body, after AustraZeneca announced on Friday that a shortage of vaccine supplies would be available.

Representatives of the body will soon take part in a virtual meeting with health officials of the European Commission and of the member states.

Dr David Nabarro from the World Health Organization said today that he is well aware that people are frustrated and disappointed by these shortages, but that it is important to understand that this is a complex process. He also pointed out that when a shortage occurs, it is usually due to an attempt to improve the product.

