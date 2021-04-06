The official app of UEFA EURO 2020

- Advertisement -

Euro 2020 will be held from June 11 to July 11, 2021. The most important international tournament of national soccer teams in Europe will be one of the great sporting events of the summer, together with the Tokyo Olympics and the America’s Cup. Aware of the anticipation generated, the Union of European Football Federations (UEFA), organizer of the tournament, has turned the official application of the UEFA Nations League into the official application of UEFA EURO 2020 so that football fans do not miss any detail of your favorite selections. Available on both Google Play and the App Store, this app is the best way to follow the teams competing in UEFA EURO 2020, the European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League.

The official application of UEFA EURO 2020 arrives loaded with news to fully enjoy the national team tournament. Football fans who follow the Eurocup from home will be able to find a complete schedule of all the matches to be played from June 11 to July 11, 2021 at the 12 host venues (Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg). Through the app, the highest European football organization will offer live coverage of all matches. Beyond the results of the matches, fans will be able to consult the statistics, form states of each national team, the rankings, as well as the latest news from the teams and the competition.

One of the highlights of the official UEFA EURO 2020 app is that it allows fans to choose their favorite selection to personalize content. In this way, users will be able to know all the details of their selection, from the calendar to the statistics of each match, through the squad and video summaries of the best moments of the matches. What’s more, they can also configure notifications of goals and key match events. All this with content available in different languages: English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

The official UEFA EURO 2020 app features a space dedicated to those fans who are or intend to travel to one of the 12 host cities of the tournament. Through the application, fans can find out about all available match tickets, find the best routes with interactive maps (with meeting points for fans and live travel updates) and know everything that is happening in each city with a complete calendar of events and their respective locations.