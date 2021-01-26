The oldest “money” in Europe may have been identified

- Advertisement -

When we talk about ancient money we always imagine small circular coins of various metals, yet it seems that in Bronze Age Europe there was a different payment method, which was based on small neck rings and ax blades. New research conducted among various northern European nations would seem to confirm this.

In order to support such a revolutionary thesis, scholars have tried to analyze about 5000 metal finds dating back between 2150 and 1700 BC It has been noted that, despite being of different shape and, instinctively, attributable to different functions, all these metal objects had in common the same size and the same perceived weight. Pay attention to the latter term, because we will return to it shortly.

Furthermore, many have been found grouped in various deposits, an indication of the fact that ancient men kept them together and not individually as could happen for jewels, small arms, etc …

Maikal Kuijipers, professor of the University of Leiden (Netherlands), as well as author of the study that puts forward the thesis that would see these bronze finds used as trading “coins”, argues that for ancient men it was necessary to produce them on a large scale in order to make them common for everyone in some way.

For example: going back in time, it is already known how Neolithic men used to be exchange flint daggers for “money” to obtain precious objects in exchange. However, this type of “trade”, if it can be defined as such, was not practiced consistently by the whole social scale of the European population of that time.

It is possible that there was a need, during the Bronze Age, to find a different method to exchange even the simplest things. If the thesis proposed by Kuijipers and his colleagues were true, then it is probable that the large quantity of bronze objects found and analyzed would be justified precisely by having to use a “coin” common to all and widely reproduced.

The study published in the scientific journal PLOS One he also believes that the metal finds analyzed were valued by ancient men on the basis of weight felt by their hands, considering that they lacked any form of rudimentary technology that would allow them to know how much the mass of any single object could be.

If we take into consideration psychophysics, that is a field of psychology that tries to mathematically measure all those stimuli determined by the senses, it can be shown how the findings in analysis, between 176 and 217 grams, were perceived to the touch with equal measure.

The use of these objects as first coins could not only be there testimony of the oldest form of “trade” in Europe, but also an intriguing aspect that could make the multidisciplinary discourse on human intelligence evolve and how it evolved based on the environments in which man was forced to live.