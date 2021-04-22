The OneDrive Android ‘app’ receives a feature you’ve been waiting for, do you know which one?

- Advertisement -

Although when it comes to clouds there are more popular and free alternatives, such as Google Drive, the truth is that OneDrive has more followers every day, as it is integrated within an ecosystem as well known as Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) . Thanks to Word, Excel, Power Point, etc., many of us have a professional subscription attached to it for the sake of our work, so we end up using the service yes or yes. And in the case of computers we have no problems, because it is a folder that keeps the documents there remotely and it is possible to share or broadcast quickly, but in both iOS and Android an update is necessary to gain those functions. Now, it has been for the latter that a function has arrived that, finally, will allow us to broadcast content to other devices and platforms. Compatible with Chromecast It has cost Microsoft but, finally, it has understood that adding this support for Chromecast in its cloud app for Android improves the options of turning OneDrive into an alternative to, for example, Google Photos, as space in the we store our personal photos and videos. So for a few hours you already have the update that adds that characteristic casting icon to the top right of the screen. With this new control, it is possible to reproduce the images and video pieces stored in the cloud with any Google Chromecast, modern or old, as well as with all televisions with Android TV and, of course, some devices that are compatible with that standard. broadcast developed by Mountain View. These changes are included within others of greater significance that not only affect Microsoft’s cloud, but also its search engine, which embraces new forms of display, backgrounds, etc. This new control to send content to a Chromecast will appear when we have that image or video that we want to see full-size on a television in full screen, for example, and you have it available through the Android Play Store. At the moment, in iOS there are no signs of life of this function, although it is to be assumed that with the passing of the days we can enjoy it as well. Not surprisingly, that of casting with the Google standard is also a function available in dozens of apps for both iPhone and iPad (Netflix, HBO, Movistar +, Disney +, Prime Video, DAZN, etc.).